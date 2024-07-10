Report from Euro 2024 as Lamine Yamal’s breathtaking strike helps Spain beat France 2-1 in the semi-final; Dani Olmo scored Spain’s second after Randal Kolo Muani had opened scoring for France; Spain will face England or Netherlands in Sunday’s final.

Yamal became the youngest player to score at a European Championship or World Cup, beating the record previously held by Brazil legend Pele, when he shifted the ball onto his left foot and curled a stunning shot in off the post from 25 yards in a pulsating first half.