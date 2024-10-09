Sports Minister Borko Ristovski today said that Macedonia’s sport legends decided to stop advertising gambling companies.

The practice was rampant in Macedonia, with the beaming faces of former NBA player Pero Antic, racing star Igor Stefanovski – Idze and handball and football legends Kire Lazarov and Goran Pandev seen from billboards and buses, promoting the ubiquitous sports gambling points and sites.

Ristovski, himself a poopular handball goalkeeper, recently criticized this practice and said that players who promote booking will lose all public subsidies.