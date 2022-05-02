Stojoski sets a new national 100 meters record Sport 02.05.2022 / 13:32 Jovan Stojoski set a new Macedonian 100 meters record. The athlete ran the course in 10:59. He accomplished this at the international competition in Bar in Montenegro, where he also won the 400 meters race with a time of 46:59 second. recordstojoski Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 08.10.2020 Each day brings a new grim record – 364 new patients diagnosed in one day News Interior Minister Spasovski is still investigating the latest theft in the large Krusevo marijuana plant Ahmeti warns that Macedonia can have no future without his UCK The Arifi diplomatic scandal: It’s a shame to have the same candidate for ambassador rejected three times New EU proposal: Keep dogs as bed warmers to reduce energy consumption Kovacevski was happy to be part of Skopje 2014 – the same project he now attacks as “criminal” Xhaferi congratulates to the Muslims on the end of the month of Ramazan Vardar fans demand action after the opening of a Bulgarian club in Bitola Huge new monument to the Albanian UCK army about to be inaugurated today .
