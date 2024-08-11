Struga Trim Lum is set to defend their title once again, aiming for a hat-trick of championships after winning in both 2023 and 2024. With their appetite for victory stronger than ever, the team enters the new season under the leadership of coach Qatip Osmani.

Struga’s main challengers are expected to be Shkendija and Shkupi. Before the season kicked off, Shkendija secured a significant reinforcement by signing Besart Ibraimi, the all-time top scorer in the PMFL, from Struga. Meanwhile, Shkupi enters the season with fresh capital from “Pasha Group” and several new players in their squad.

Unlike last season, Vardar appears to be more stable now, having added reinforcements to their lineup. It will be interesting to see how the team, led by Gorzad Mihailov, performs on the field. Gostivar also has high ambitions, having brought in notable Moroccan player Nabil Dirar, who previously played for Fenerbahçe and Monaco, along with several other reinforcements. Tikvesh, who made their debut in the European qualifiers this summer, is also a team to watch.

Besa from Dobridol will be making their debut in the championship, and Pelister will also compete among the best.

PMFL First Round Fixtures:**

– 17:00:

– Besa vs. Shkendija

– Pelister vs. Gostivar

– Rabotnichki vs. Silex

– Shkupi vs. Voska Sport

– Struga vs. Tikvesh

– 20:30

– Brera vs. Vardar