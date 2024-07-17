Bundesliga runners-up VfB Stuttgart have signed forward Ermedin Demirovic from Augsburg for a reported club record fee.

Stuttgart announced on Tuesday that the 26-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international has inked a four-year contract, keeping him with the club until 2028.

News reports indicate that Stuttgart will pay €21 million ($22.9 million), plus add-ons, for Demirovic, who scored 15 goals and provided 10 assists for Augsburg last season.

“Ermedin Demirovic has proven his special quality over several years. He is one of the top strikers in the Bundesliga,” said Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth.

“Ermedin is just as impressive as a goalscorer as he is in setting up goals. His experience and mentality make him an absolute asset for our team,” Wohlgemuth added.

Demirovic expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “I’m very happy to be here. I can hardly wait for it to start. I became a fan of this team after the game [last season] in Stuttgart. I like the style of play and the team.”

Demirovic is set to replace Serhou Guirassy, whose transfer to Borussia Dortmund is pending additional medical tests.

A knee injury was detected during the initial medical exam last week, but news reports suggest the deal is likely to be completed, with Sky TV expecting Guirassy to sign for Dortmund on Thursday.

Guirassy, who scored 28 Bundesliga goals last season, can leave Stuttgart via a release clause for less than €20 million.