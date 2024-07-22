That’s exciting news for Macedonia! Here are some details about the Macedonian athletes set to compete in the Paris Olympics:

Magdalena Stoilovska (Athletics): A sprinter specializing in the 100m and 200m events, Magdalena has shown impressive performances in regional competitions.

Ilija Georgievski (Taekwondo): A skilled martial artist, Ilija has been successful in various international tournaments and is a strong contender for a medal.

Maja Ristovska (Swimming): Competing in the 200m butterfly and 400m individual medley, Maja is known for her endurance and technique in the pool.

Stefan Jovanovski (Wrestling): Stefan has made a name for himself in the Greco-Roman wrestling category, having won several medals in European championships.

Ana Milenkovska (Shooting): Competing in the 10m air rifle and 50m rifle three positions, Ana is one of the top shooters in her category with a string of victories in international competitions.

Goran Stojanovski (Judo): Goran, competing in the 81kg weight class, is renowned for his agility and strategic prowess on the judo mat.

These athletes have worked hard to qualify for the Olympics and will be proudly representing Macedonia on the international stage.