Twelve basketball players, Sergej Mladenovski, Nikola Janicic, Sergej Petrovic, Riste Bukrshliev, Darjan Dimovski, Atanasij Trajanov, Luka Marjanovic, Kosta Kyrilovski, Bojan Dimitriev, David Petrushevski, Marko Lukanoski, and Stefan Stojkovic, won gold medals yesterday, August 4, at the European Championship for basketball players under 18 from the “B” division. They were supported by their coach Goran Andreevski, professional associates Nikola Dimitrievski and Edin Imer, physical training coach Trajche Stojanov, and medical team Darko Gogov (doctor) and Krste Gelejchevski (physiotherapist). The team achieved a perfect record of eight wins in eight matches.

Today, the national team, along with the leadership of the Basketball Federation, was received by the President of the Government, Hristijan Mickoski. Together with the Minister of Sports, Borko Ristovski, Mickoski praised the team’s overall work and success.