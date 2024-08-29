The Newcastle football player, Kieran Trippier, has declared that he will not be playing for the England national team in the future.Trippier played 54 games and scored one goal before leaving the “Proud Albion” roster. After making his national team debut in 2017, he went on to compete in two world championships and two European championships.

In the World Cup semifinals in Russia, he scored his lone goal against Croatia. That match ended in a 2:1 loss for England.