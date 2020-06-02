The entire Renova football team from Tetovo, including the staff, were ordered into self-isolation after six team members and employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

All players and Renova employees will go into two weeks of home quarantine. Tetovo is one of the new hotbeds of the epidemic, that is getting worse following the month of Ramadan which included daily evening family feasts that are massively attended. Two players also tested positive in Shkendija, and two other majority Albanian teams, Shkupi and Struga Trim Ljum refused to even get tested. The Sistina clinic in Skopje even had to threaten a libel suit against Shkupi, after the team refused the testing declaring it “unreliable”.

This all badly complicates the hope of the Macedonian football federation to resume the league competitions a week from now.