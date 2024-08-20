The Football Cup of Macedonia’s 1/16 final pairings have been decided.The couples from the 1/16 finals of the biggest football competition in Macedonia were decided by drawing in the “House of Football” today.On September 18, there will be Cup of Macedonia competitions.
The Tikvesh team, who won this championship the previous season, advances straight to the 1/8 finals.
Pairs for the 1/16 finals in the Cup of Macedonia:
VICTORY – HOST
POCKET – SCUPI
KOZHUV – ARESIMI
VARDAR (N) – BRERA
JENI MALE – SHKENDIJA
BREGALNICA – FC SLOBODEN
BELASICA – MACEDONIA ĠP
BASHKIMI – VOSKA SPORTS
OHRID – BESA
SHKENDIJA (A) – WORKERS
CARBINS – SILEX
FIGHTER – DETONITE
SLOGA 1934 – STRUGA TL
SKOPJE – PELISTER
NOVACI – VARDAR
