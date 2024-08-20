The Football Cup of Macedonia’s 1/16 final pairings have been decided.The couples from the 1/16 finals of the biggest football competition in Macedonia were decided by drawing in the “House of Football” today.On September 18, there will be Cup of Macedonia competitions.

The Tikvesh team, who won this championship the previous season, advances straight to the 1/8 finals.

Pairs for the 1/16 finals in the Cup of Macedonia:

VICTORY – HOST

POCKET – SCUPI

KOZHUV – ARESIMI

VARDAR (N) – BRERA

JENI MALE – SHKENDIJA

BREGALNICA – FC SLOBODEN

BELASICA – MACEDONIA ĠP

BASHKIMI – VOSKA SPORTS

OHRID – BESA

SHKENDIJA (A) – WORKERS

CARBINS – SILEX

FIGHTER – DETONITE

SLOGA 1934 – STRUGA TL

SKOPJE – PELISTER

NOVACI – VARDAR