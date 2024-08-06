The government, following a proposal from Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, decided to award three million denars to basketball players under the age of 18 who won a gold medal.

At my suggestion, today the Government made a decision for a reward in the amount of 3 million denars for the basketball players under 18 who won gold at the European Basketball Championship. This “golden” generation brought 8 victories for Macedonia. We are proud of their success, with heart and energy for Macedonia and its sports promotion, says Mickoski.