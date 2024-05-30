At the 2025 World Cup, Macedonia’s senior men’s handball national team will participate in group “D” in Varaždin, Croatia.Our top handball players, under the direction of head coach Kiril Lazarov, are up against Hungary, the Netherlands, and Guinea.

The World Cup will take place in Croatia, Denmark, and Norway from January 14 to February 2, 2025.The Macedonian national team’s first-round schedule is also revealed; they will begin on January 15 against Hungary.

The Netherlands will be our opponents two days later, while Guinea will be our opponent on January 19.

Eight national teams will compete in the “President’s Cup” for placement, with the top three teams from each group moving on to the next round.