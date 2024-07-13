The Princess of Wales will make a rare public appearance to present the trophy to the winner of Wimbledon’s Gentlemen’s Singles Final, it has been announced.

Kate Middleton has made just one public appearance since she revealed her cancer diagnosis in March, attending Trooping the Colour in June along with other members of the royal family. In the weeks since, she has released a number of messages on social media, and is thought to have been quietly picking up some work meetings while recovering out of the public eye.