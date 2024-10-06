Today marked the 20th anniversary edition of the Skopje Marathon, which attracted a record number of participants to the city’s streets. Dario Ivanovski, a Macedonian athlete, finished third in the 42-kilometer competition.Kenyan Hilario Chemveno finished first in the marathon with a time of 2.13.28, ahead of fellow countryman Daniel Kiprotikh’s 2.13.53. Ivanovski, who ran for 2.16.26, was assigned the third spot on the pedestal.



And Irene Geruto of Kenya took first place among the women with a score of 2.37.52. Adriana Pop Arsova, a Macedonian lady, came in second with a time of 2.39.38. Third place went to him, Willian Jellaget.