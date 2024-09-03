The Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo will turn 40 in January, but still claims that he has great motivation to play for the national team of his country.

After the European Championship in Germany, information appeared that it would be his last appearance in the jersey with the national emblem, but he denied it in an interview with the media in his country.

– There were speculations in the media that I will no longer play for the national team, but that did not come from me, because I did not even think about it. I still have a lot of motivation to perform for my country and I can’t wait to wear the shirt of Portugal again, said one of the best footballers in history.