In the European Championship quarterfinal matchup between Germany and Spain, the European House of Football (UEFA) conceded that Germany was greatly cheated.After reviewing the tournament’s events in Germany, the UEFA refereeing commission acknowledged that Germany ought to have been given a penalty for Kukurelja’s handball in the penalty area.

In that scenario, Cukurella was hit in the hand by the ball that was travelling towards the goal following Musiala’s strike. Anthony Taylor, the referee, and the VAR room remained silent. The match ended with a 1:1 score, as Mikel Merino gave Spain the lead goal in the dying seconds.

Previously it was explained that the Germans did not receive a penalty because Cukurella’s hand was down, apparently now they have decided to return the old rule.