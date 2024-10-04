FIFA, the European Association of Football, has denounced the attack on President Mohamed Seidini.Sejdini was attacked on April 27 by multiple individuals while she was exiting a popular restaurant in Skopje. The first player in Macedonian football to pass through the attack unscathed.The Ministry of the Interior had earlier acknowledged the occurrence and stated that the offenders were being sought out.

“UEFA condemns the attack on FFM President Mohamed Seydini and we demand that the local authorities carry out a thorough investigation. “Together with FIFA, we will monitor the process in Macedonia in order to determine that there is no interference in the work of the federation,” announced UEFA.