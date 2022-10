The Macedonian Football Federation (FFM) is fined 10,000 EUR for the actions of the fans during the match against Bulgaria. The home crowd loudly booed the Bulgarian national anthem – which is the result of the steadily worsening relations between the two countries.

FFM will also have to pay 4,500 EUR in fines because objects were thrown on the pitch. UEFA decided not to suspend the Philip II of Macedon stadium in Skopje.