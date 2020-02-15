Vardar beat Motor Zaporozhye 38:28 today, which secures a place for the Macedonian and European champion at the next stage of the EHF Champions League.

The win is all the greater given the growing difficulties Vardar faces as its main sponsor, businessman Sergey Samsonenko, is pulling out of the club after a lengthy pressure campaign against him by the Zaev Government.

Stas Skube was the best player for Vardar with eight goals, followed by Ivan Cupic with six. Marko Kizic made eght saves on the goal-line. Vardar had a five goal lead at the half time (16:11) and only added to it in the second half, putting the game outcome out of question. It was a welcome change of tack after four defeats. Vardar plays Porto and Montpellier in the final two games of the group qualifying stage.