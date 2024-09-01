Vardar is off to a bad start under its new management, as the team lost at thome to Voska, with 1:3.

Ibraimi and Jahja scored for the Ohrid team, while Mecinovic added an own goal, before Sarkoski was able to score an honorary goal for Vardar. Fans loudly booed Vardar which is even with Brera Strumica for last place in the league. Macedonia’s historically best team was recently put under sponsorship by Novomatic. Well known journalist Milenko Nedelkovski has joined the management of the club and Vardar signed on a number of new players.