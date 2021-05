The Macedonian men’s volleyball team beat Israel 3:1 during their silver league game in Denmark.

Israel took the lead in the first set, winning 25:16. The next two sets were won by Macedonia, but only narrowly, 32:30 and 31:29. The final set saw Macedonia win 25:23.

Macedonia is best ranked in Group A, with four wins. We play Cyprus tomorrow, before hosting the final tournament in early June in Strumica.