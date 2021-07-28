Dejan Georgievski, who won the silver medal in taekwondo – making him the first Macedonian Olympic medal winner in 20 years, will have a welcoming ceremony on Thursday evening.

Georgievski will arrive at 19:30 at the Macedonia Gate in downtown Skopje, used for similar ceremonies of sport champions.

Meanwhile his coach, VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Darko Kostovski, and his brother, doctor Borce Kostovski, announced that they will not collect the award of 10,000 EUR from the Government. “For us, the silver medal, which shines like gold in our eyes, is enough”, Kostovski said.

Georgievski will receive 30,000 EUR.