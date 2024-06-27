Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has showered Cristiano Ronaldo with praise following Georgia’s 2-0 victory against Portugal at Euro 2024. The European minnows, playing at their first major international tournament, recorded the biggest upset of the competition so far to secure passage into the round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams.

What Cristiano Ronaldo Told Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Before Georgia 2-0 Portugal

Luke Collins

7 hours ago

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia praised Cristiano Ronaldo after Georgia’s 2-0 Euro 2024 win over Portugal.

Kvaratskhelia and Ronaldo shared an embrace and words of respect after the match in a moment which has since gone viral.

Georgia will now face Spain in the last 16 of the competition as they reached the knockout rounds in their first major international tournament.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has showered Cristiano Ronaldo with praise following Georgia’s 2-0 victory against Portugal at Euro 2024. The European minnows, playing at their first major international tournament, recorded the biggest upset of the competition so far to secure passage into the round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams.

Kvaratskhelia was on hand to give the underdogs a shock lead inside two minutes of the game, drilling the ball past Diogo Costa. Although the Portuguese players put their opposition under significant pressure, they were unable to find a way through and were eventually made to pay as Georges Mikautadze scored from the penalty spot after Antonio Silva was adjudged to have fouled Luka Lochoshvili.

Ronaldo grew increasingly frustrated as the tie went on, but that did not stop Kvaratskhelia lavishing him with praise after the game. The Napoli winger revealed what the Portuguese captain said to him prior to kick off, a gesture which went down a treat with youngsterBefore the match he wished me success,” he said. “I would never imagine he would come and talk to me. He’s a great player and a great person. That’s why he’s a great personality in and out of football.