Illness has forced Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner to withdraw from the Olympic Games in Paris.

On Wednesday, the current world champion revealed via Instagram that he has tonsillitis and is “not feeling well.”

He has received urgent medical advice not to compete in the Olympic tennis competition, which is scheduled for July 27–August 4.

Sinner described the postponement as “a big disappointment” because it had been one of his season’s primary objectives. “I was looking forward to representing my country at this important event.”

Alexander Zverev, the gold medallist from the Olympics in Tokyo, has many favorites in Paris, and Sinner was one of his key competitors.

From now on, he will “support the Italian athletes from home,” he declared.Sinner declared that he will now “support the Italian athletes from home.” Along with Lorenzo Musetti, the 22-year-old was also entered in the doubles match, where he was ranked first.