Changes in the payment of retirement and unemployment insurance taxes

Starting with July, the taxes on monthly salaries of all employees will be revised – the retirement fund contribution will go up from 18.8 percent to 19.9 percent of the gross salary, and the unemployment insurance payment will go down from 1.2 to 0.1 percent. The mandatory contribution to the public healthcare fund will remain the same – 7.5 percent of the gross salary, as will the injury insurance payment of 0.5 percent.

The change in the tax system should not lead to reductions in the salaries of the employees.

Another change in the system is that the UJP tax authority will begin to automatically calculate the contributions for self-employed individuals, reducing their administrative burden. Changes in the tax laws will also allow foreign citizens who have regulated their stay in Macedonia and persons under temporary protection to enter into the public healthcare system.