Gostivar authorities pumped waste water to the city, over 1,200 citizens reported having health issues

Over 1,200 citizens of Gostivar sought medical assistance or had symptoms over the past several days, after the city water supply was polluted. Initial suspicions about the cause of the massive poisoning are focused on the alleged pumping of waste water directly into the supply in order to increase the water pressure.

Gostivar police and prosecutors informed that they have found three pumps connected to the water supply near the village of Vrutok, at the springs of the Vardar river. The pumps were allegedly installed by the local water company and the city hall, and were set to pump waste water and untreated directly into the supply, said Gostivar police spokesman Fatmir Rexhepi.

Mayor Valbon Limani insisted today that there is no evidence that the widespread medical issues of the citizens are caused by the polluted water. VMRO-DPMNE today called for immediate accountability for all responsible for the disastrous situation with the water supply in the peak of summer, reminding that Gostivar is one of the few cities that elected a local administration from the DUI led coalition supported by SDSM.

The AHV food safety agency today ordered a temporary ban on using the water from the public supply system in Gostivar for drinking, until tests can be conducted.