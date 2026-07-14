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14.07.2026
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Tuesday, 14 July 2026

EU Ambassador Rokas says that there is a lot of “below the radar” activity on the dispute with Bulgaria

Macedonia

14.07.2026

European Ambassador to Macedonia Michalis Rokas said that a lot of work is being done “below the radar” on the dispute between Macedonia and Bulgaria that has blocked Macedonia’s accession talks.

Rokas did not provide additional details about the work that is being done, other than to say that the public does not know everything that is happening in the dispute. “I hope that soon there will be a solution that will clear the path to opening the EU accession talks”, said Rokas during a joint event with Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski.

Rokas also called on the political parties to reach agreement on the electoral code, which is currently being blocked by the opposition Levica and SDSM parties. The code is part of the reform agenda and its adoption would unlock several million EUR.

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