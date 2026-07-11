Mickoski urges the opposition parties to come to a solution on the electoral code

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski called on the opposition parties to show maturity and stop blocking the electoral code, that is affecting Macedonia’s EU accession. Mickoski again said that the ruling majority will accept any proposal that will be agreed between the opposition parties represented in Parliament, as SDSM and Levica are filibustering the law.

Mickoski insists only that the proposal includes a realistic way for the Macedonian diaspora to vote – a move bitterly opposed by SDSM, which calls for the creation of a commission on the issue.

My experience is that, in politics, if you want something not to get done, you create a commission. I guess that is SDSM’s goal. They worked for four months in Parliament, negotiated, discussed the issues, and when they realized that finally we have to get something done, they blocked the process, claiming that if the diaspora votes in the 2029 presidential elections, they would be stolen. This means that they are already resigned to losing the next general elections the will come before 2029 and they believe that the government that will be formed at these elections will not be led by them. It was a Freudian slip on their part, said Mickoski.

Of the opposition parties, Levica wants a single electoral district spanning the entire country, but DUI objects to this as the existing six electoral districts help disguise the low turnout among ethnic Albanian voters.