“SDSM and Levica are making a show out of the electoral code”

Levica and SDSM are blocking the electoral code and trying to make a spectacle, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today, during his press conference with EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos. Adopting the code is seen as one of the reform priorities for Macedonia.

What is happening today is political gymnastics. The essence is that we aligned the text with all of the political parties, except for Levica, who said that it agrees with the text but does not want to sign it. Then SDSM decided to join in, and both parties looked for reasons to block the law. And now both of them are trying to put on a show, said Mickoski.

The Prime Minister said that his position is clear – the opposition parties can align the text between themselves, and the ruling coalition wil support it, as the issue could affect the issuing of significant sums from the EU growth plan.