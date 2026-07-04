Work on the fast north-south railroad can begin early next year

Construction work on the fast north-south railroad line is expected to begin early next year, said Prime Minister Hrisitijan Mickoski. The line is expected to be built with the support of the United Kingdom, as part of the strategic partnership agreement between the two countries.

We are optimistic that we can break ground next year. This summer we will work on the contract with the lenders and the potential developers. It will be a competitive dialogue and I don’t expect any turbulence that would affect the work in this project due to the changes in the British Government. After all, that is a serious country and the institutional memory won’t change just like that, the initiated projects are not just cancelled, said the Prime Minister.

Mickoski added that some of the projects that were planned to be developed under the agreement may be conducted independently. According to the Prime Minister, the terms offered by independent lenders for the development of the hospitals in Kicevo, Stip and Tetovo were actually better than those that could be expected under the strategic partnership agreement with the UK.