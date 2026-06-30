The Prime Minister expects investigations against former Government officials

During a TV interview today, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that much of the public feels that the judiciary has betrayed it by not pushing forward with credible investigations about large corruption scandals against former Government officials. Asked about his publicly stated expectations that former officials will be held accountable, Mickoski said that he has the right to say that, considering that he has mopre information than the average citizen.

The public was betrayed. The citizens feel that politics play a key role in the decisions of individual judges and prosecutors. We are talking about a minority of them who bring sentences that cause revolt, and then the finger for this is pointed at me, as I am the Prime Minister, said Mickoski.

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