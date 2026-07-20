Government reduces fuel import taxes, Mickoski encouraged by solid growth in the second quarter of 2026

The Government today announced a reduction in the fuel import duties, as a measure meant to keep fuel prices under control as the global markets are spiking again.

We will extend the state of crisis in the energy sector and we will reduce the import duties on the diesel and other fuels, which will reduce the prices. I expect that Macedonia will continue to have by far the lowest fuel prices in the region, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

The Prime Minister added that the economic indicators show solid economic growth in the second quarter of 2026, especially in construction, trade and tourism. “It will be difficult, but we won’t despair. We have a plan, the budget is being filled above our expectations and a large number of the planned investments are beginning to be implemented. The citizens will see the results of our work in the coming months. The opposition is in for more bad news -we won’t go bankrupt this year either, the wages will continue to grow in line with the collective agreements and the laws, and the pensions and all other obligations will also be paid in accordance with the budget”, said the Prime Minister.