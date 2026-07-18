Gostivar: 260 new patients sought help after drinking untreated water

A total of 260 citizens of Gostivar sought medical assistance in the past 24 hours after drinking polluted tap water, informed today the Healthcare Ministry. The total number of citizens who had issues over the past several days is estimated at over 1,200, and an investigation into the conduct of the city water supply company is on-going.

It’s initially believed that the local authorities allowed their workers to pump untreated water directly into the supply in order to keep the water pressure higher during the summer. Three pumps were discovered in Vrutok, near the springs of the Vardar river, even though Mayor Valbon Limani and his official in charge of the water supply system deny these allegations.

The city of Skopje sent cistern trucks to supply potable water to the citizens of Gostivar, while healthcare authorities are investigating the water and the source of the pollution. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he is shocked with what’s happened and that those responsible will be held accountable.