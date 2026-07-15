Opposition blocks adoption of the electoral code as it tries to derail EU reform package

The EU mandated deadline to adopt the new electoral code expired today, without agreement among the opposition parties. This could darken Macedonia’s otherwise solid work on achieving a dozen reform priorities, and will cost the country over 4 million EUR in pledged EU funds.

Levica and SDSM blocked the proposed draft law by filibustering with submitting thousands of non-sensical amendments. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski offered to accept any solution that the opposition parties will come up with, provided that it includes an opportunity for the citizens in the diaspora to vote. But SDSM refused to attend meetings with Levica to discuss the law, and the filibuster remained in place.

We have soem strange politicians in the opposition. Their mouths are full with Europe when it comes to their own interests and funding for their parties. But when they have to assume responsibility and make important decisions, then they do all they can to stop us from getting where we are trying to go, said Mickoski today, who reminded the opposition parties that the law was listed as priority by European Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos during her recent visit.

With or without them we will continue to achieve our strategic goal, which is full membership in the European Union, added Mickoski.