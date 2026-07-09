Reconstruction of the Dracevo – Ilinden railway spur means freight trains no longer enter Skopje

Macedonian Railways completed the reconstruction of the freight train bypass between ilinden and Dracevo, which will mean that freight trains no longer have to enter the city.

This will mean a lot from an environmental point of view. This spur stopped freight trains from entering the city when it was first built three to four decades ago, but with the devastation of the railroad infrastructure caused by SDSM, this corridor was no longer used when we took over. We committed to fully reconstruct it and the work was finished in record time, said Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski.

According to Nikoloski, this will also make Macedonia more attractive for international freight transit. Nikoloski also said that Macedonia and Greece agreed to introduce a one-stop-shop at the Gevgelija border crossing, where trains will no longer have to stop at both sides of the border.