Macedonia should be part of the EU family, as it is in NATO

A high level delegation from Macedonia, led by President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova, attended the NATO summit in Ankara.

A very important message that we have from all the European countries is that we have alignment with the EU joint defense and foreign policy and that we belong there. That is an excellent message that we share. If we are a family within NATO, the same should apply for the EU as well, said Defense Minister Vladimir Misajlovski.

President Siljanovska had a brief meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev, which she said was encouraging. The President also met with newly elected Hungarian Prime Minister Petar Magyar, who said that he will stand even more strongly in support of the EU integration of the Balkan countries.