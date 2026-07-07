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08.07.2026
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Wednesday, 8 July 2026

Macedonia projected to be the seventh fastest growing economy in Europe in the next four years

Economy

07.07.2026

An International Monetary Fund forecast covering all of the countries in Europe estimates that Macedonia will be one of the fastest growing countries in the period between 2027 and 2031.

According to the IMF, the average growth rate in Macedonia for this period will be at 3 percent. The European average is estimated at 1.2 percent, and the powerhouse Germany is expected to grow by just 0.92 percent.

Balkan countries lead the list of countries expected to grow the fastest – Malta, Kosovo, Ukraine, Serbia, Moldova and Albania are ahead of Macedonia, which is right at the expected world average.

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