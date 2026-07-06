Parties meet in attempt to find common ground on the Electoral Code

A new meeting will take place in Parliament tomorrow with the goal of seeking common ground for the Electoral Code. The draft law is blocked by SDSM and Levica who submitted thousands of non-sensical amendments, even though the law is part of the EU reform priorities.

Venko Filipce, Zaev and SDS are opposed to the proposal that allows the Macedonian diaspora to vote in significant numbers. VMRO-DPMNE proposed that this is done electronically, or by mail. This proposal was refused by Venko Filipce because they are afraid that the citizens who left our country during their rule will not support their policies, and will deliver them an even worse defeat in the next presidential elections, said VMRO spokesman Valentin Manasievski.