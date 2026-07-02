Investments of four million EUR in local infrastructure in Negotino

The Government has set aside over four million EUR for local infrastructure projects in Negotino, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski, who visited the city along with Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today.

The Mayor has introduced a lot of new energy here and it is my pleasure to see that major projects are being sped up, so now we have a completely new picture of Negotino. At the moment the Government, through the Transportation Ministry, is investing in water and sewage systems, parks, a round-about and a new square, said Nikoloski.