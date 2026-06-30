VMRO insists that the diaspora votes electronically, starting with the next presidential elections

Introduction of electronic voting for the members of the diaspora starting with the next presidential elections is the only request that VMRO-DPMNE has from the opposition parties, as they discuss about the Electoral Code, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today. The law is sent to Parliament, but Levica and SDSM announced that they will block its adoption.

We are prepared to adopt their amendments on the issues they raised, said Mickoski, pointing to the SDSM objection about which ballots will be considered valid, as SDSM insists that relaxed rules about accepting ballots will lead to “electoral fraud”. “They can submit amendments and we will accept them immediately. We will not allow them to derail the process with false accusations”.

Mickoski said that the text was agreed between the parties during the last weekend, including the articles about funding of political parties that Levica insisted on, but that afterwards the far left party came out an attack on the law.