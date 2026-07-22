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23.07.2026
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Thursday, 23 July 2026

Rokas praises Macedonia’s ability to implement reforms, says that the rule of law is crucial

Macedonia

22.07.2026

European Union Ambassador to Macedonia Michalis Rokas said that the EU remains fully committed to Macedonia’s integration and sees the country as its future full member.

Speaking in the Parliament, Rokas praised Macedonia for its capacity to implement reforms and congratulated to the representatives for adopting some of the important laws of the reform proces. Without a doubt I want to say that the country showed that it has capacity to impleent reforms. Of course, with the support of the Delegation of the European Union, I think we can successfully prepare you for EU accession, said Rokas.

The Ambassador said that the key area where Macedonia needs to show results is in the rule of law. “There can be no compromise there”, said Rokas.

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