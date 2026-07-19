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20.07.2026
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Monday, 20 July 2026

Orban: tyranny is in force in Hungary

World

19.07.2026

Overt tyranny has arrived in Hugary, said former Prime Minister Viktor Orban after the latest round of powergrab moves by Petar Magyar, who is forcing the President of the country Tamas Sulyok to resign.

Magyar and his Tisza party carried out an unprecedented attack on the President, putting him in an undignified position and removed him from office. This has not happened in Hungary since the days of the darkest dictatorship. Sulyok is a victim of political violence. If you can do this to a President, there is no end to what you can do to an individual citizen. May God protect Hungary, said Orban.

Tisza has a majority sufficient to amend the Constitution and is using it to force officials who are not loyal to the party out of office.

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