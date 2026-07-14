 Skip to main content
14.07.2026
Republika English Latest news
Tuesday, 14 July 2026

Macedonia will change five laws to install intelligent transportation systems

Macedonia

14.07.2026

Macedonia is changing five laws in order to allow the inclusion of intelligent transportation systems in its roads, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski.

This is one of the requests from the EU reform agenda and it is being done by the Interior Ministry and the Local Administration Ministry, in coordination with the Delegation of the European Union, said Nikoloski, noting that there is a 13 million EUR grant from the EU and support from the World Bank to install this system along the Corridor 10, and later work is supposed to begin on Corridor 8.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 14.07.2026
EU Ambassador Rokas says that there is a lot of “below the radar” activity on the dispute with Bulgaria
Macedonia  | 13.07.2026
Levica accuses SDSM of blocking the adoption of a joint opposition proposal on the electoral code
Balkans  | 13.07.2026
Rama says Albania will not be issuing citizenships to Albanians from Macedonia once it joins the EU