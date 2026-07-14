Macedonia will change five laws to install intelligent transportation systems

Macedonia is changing five laws in order to allow the inclusion of intelligent transportation systems in its roads, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski.

This is one of the requests from the EU reform agenda and it is being done by the Interior Ministry and the Local Administration Ministry, in coordination with the Delegation of the European Union, said Nikoloski, noting that there is a 13 million EUR grant from the EU and support from the World Bank to install this system along the Corridor 10, and later work is supposed to begin on Corridor 8.