Five universities are under investigation, could lose their licenses

Audits from the Education Ministry determined irregularities in a number of higher education institutions, and it will lead to some of them losing their licenses, said Education Minister Vesna Janevska.

The Minister said that 18 institutes and one private school have been closed so far, and five to six institutes and at least five universities are under investigation.

The Agency for higher education quality is working hard, unlike in the past period, and it is using foreign experts to evaluate the work of educational institutions. The Ministry is acting upon reports from individuals and groups of teachers, and all our actions are in accordance with the law, said Janevska.