Trial of a suspected serial killer in Kumanovo

Suspected serial killer Trajce Bojkovski refused to respond before the court at his hearing today. Bojkovski is charged with the murder of four elderly women and the attempted murder of two more in attacks he carried out in Staro Nagoricane and Celopek near Kumanovo.

Bojkovski ignored the questions, stared at the ceiling and maintained a smirk on his face as the judge and prosecutors carried on with the trial. The prosecution announced that it has sufficient evidence, psychiatric evaluations of the suspect and will also ask the surviving women to testify against him.

The murders were carried out over a year, starting in early 2025. Bojkovski is accused of targeting elderly women who lived alone and could not defend themselves. In two instances he fled the scene, once after the targeted woman was able to call for help.