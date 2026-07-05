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06.07.2026
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Monday, 6 July 2026

Bulgarian Ambassador Radukov filmed singing Macedonian songs

Macedonia

05.07.2026

Bulgarian Ambassador to Macedonia Zhelyasko Radukov was filmed at a celebration as he was enthusiastically singing Macedonian songs. This comes at a low point in the relations between the two countries, as Bulgaria continues to block Macedonia from opening its EU accession talks and demands a number of nationalist concessions.

The footage was widely shared online with comments that Ambassador Radukov is visibly inebriated. He is singing “Ja Izlezi Gjurgjo” and “Nalej Nalej”, both classic patriotic songs of the struggle against the Ottomans – the latter song was also evoked during the mass arrests of Macedonian patriotic activists conducted by the Zaev regime.

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