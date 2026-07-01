Nikoloski announces significant support for local infrastructure projects in Strumica

The Transportation Ministry will support a number of large projects in the region of Strumica, including a rainwater collection system in Prosenikovo, as well as other projects in Bosilovo and Vasilevo, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski who visited Strumica today.

When we campaigned with now Mayor Petar Jankov we promised to make this happen and we are sticking to our promise. Our imperative is to secure decent living conditions and that is why we are investing in such projects, said Nikoloski.

Other projects that the Transportation Ministry and the Government will support in Strumica include sewage systems in Monospitovo and Gradosorci, and the entire region will be serviced by the planned expressway from Radovis to the border with Bulgaria.