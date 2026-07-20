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20.07.2026
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Monday, 20 July 2026

Local infrastructure investments worth nine million EUR in Veles

Macedonia

20.07.2026

The Transportation Ministry, in cooperation with the World Bank, is investing nine million EUR in infastructure in Veles, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski during the visit to the city today by a Government delegation led by Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

Three streets from this project are already completed. Soon we will also complete the building with subsidized apartments. We will continue to support the municipality of Veles, and cooperate with the Mayor, the Council and the members of Parliament from Veles, and with the Prime Minister we will complete more projects in the interest of the citizens, said Nikoloski.

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