Stevce Jakimovski begins to serve out a six months long prison sentence

Former Karpos Mayor Stevce Jakimovski was sent to serve out a six and a half months prison sentence today. The GROM party leader was prosecuted during the Zaev regime for irregularities over the construction of the municipal hall.

Long aligned with SDSM and then even longer with VMRO, Jakimovski unsuccessfully ran for President, was put on a US black list due to corruption, Jakimovski is mockingly refered to “our neighbor” for the large number of appartments he allegedly owns through his close ties to developers operating in Karpos. In the past years he distanced himself from VMRO, was seen as aligned with DUI along with former Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska, and eventually lost his mayoral seat to a VMRO supported candidate in 2025. Jakimovski received a delay in the order to serve out the sentence because of health issues, but today he announced that he will not seek any further extensions even though he underwent a surgery two weeks ago.

Even though the case was launched by the prosecution under SDSM (SDSM thugs famously attacked him after he lost the 2017 mayoral race in Karpos) Jakimovski blamed the current Government for his sentencing.