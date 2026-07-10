Nikoloski announces a highway from Struga to the border with Albania

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski announced that, after talks wtih UNESCO, the only thing that remains to build a highway to the border with Albania is to choose the route.

The initially proposed route from Struga to he Qafasan border crossing was delayed after concerns that it could undermine the rich archeological site.

Regarding the highway, it is no longer a question of if, but where. There were calls to fully shut down the project, but now we only have to choose the route, So I’m far more optimistic, said Nikoloski.